Dr. Travis Schamber, DO
Overview
Dr. Travis Schamber, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from A.T. Still University|Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center.
Dr. Schamber works at
Locations
Oak Street Health Fort Wayne436 E WASHINGTON BLVD, Fort Wayne, IN 46802 Directions (260) 264-0130
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Schamber is pretty awesome. He's very nice and knowledgeable. I had a cough for 2 or 3 months and he put me on Singulair and I was able to get some relief!
About Dr. Travis Schamber, DO
Education & Certifications
- Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
- A.T. Still University|Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Addiction Medicine and Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center
