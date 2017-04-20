Overview

Dr. Travis Schamber, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from A.T. Still University|Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center.



Dr. Schamber works at Oak Street Health Fort Wayne in Fort Wayne, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.