Dr. Travis Schamber, DO

Internal Medicine
3.5 (4)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Travis Schamber, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from A.T. Still University|Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center.

Dr. Schamber works at Oak Street Health Fort Wayne in Fort Wayne, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Oak Street Health Fort Wayne
    436 E WASHINGTON BLVD, Fort Wayne, IN 46802 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (260) 264-0130

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 20, 2017
    
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Travis Schamber, DO.

    About Dr. Travis Schamber, DO

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1891061990
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • A.T. Still University|Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Addiction Medicine and Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Travis Schamber, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schamber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schamber has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schamber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schamber works at Oak Street Health Fort Wayne in Fort Wayne, IN. View the full address on Dr. Schamber’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Schamber. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schamber.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schamber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schamber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.