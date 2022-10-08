Dr. Travis Scudday, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scudday is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Travis Scudday, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Travis Scudday, MD
Dr. Travis Scudday, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Orange, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach, Hoag Orthopedic Institute and Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange.
Dr. Scudday works at
Dr. Scudday's Office Locations
-
1
Orthopaedic Specialty Institute280 S Main St Ste 200, Orange, CA 92868 Directions (714) 634-4567Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- Hoag Orthopedic Institute
- Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Scudday?
I had a total hip replacement in April 2021. Was referred to Dr Scudday and HOAG Ortho by a colleague who had the same surgery. He was so completely satisfied I had to follow his advice even though I live in Riverside County. Best decision ever! After years of other doctors telling me I had arthritis and nothing could be done Dr Scudday gave me hope for my future and THR was my best option to get my mobility back. My condition is so healed that I never think about my hip until someone who knows I had surgery asks me about it! Every aspect from making my first appointment through rehab was the best experience. Even the billing department was more interested in my recovery and told me billing could wait! I’ve never felt so well taken care of. Strongly recommend for anyone needing Ortho surgery. Dr Scudday and HOAG is the best!!
About Dr. Travis Scudday, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1972861540
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Scudday has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scudday accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scudday has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Scudday works at
Dr. Scudday has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Scudday on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Scudday. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scudday.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scudday, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scudday appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.