Dr. Travis Shiba, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.0 (5)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Travis Shiba, MD

Dr. Travis Shiba, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Valencia, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Washington University / College of Dental Medicine and is affiliated with Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.

Dr. Shiba works at UCLA Health Santa Clarita Primary & Specialty Care in Valencia, CA with other offices in Sylmar, CA and Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Headache, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Shiba's Office Locations

  1. 1
    UCLA Health Santa Clarita Primary & Specialty Care
    27235 Tourney Rd Ste 2500, Valencia, CA 91355 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 253-5851
  2. 2
    Lac-olive View-ucla Medical Center
    14445 Olive View Dr, Sylmar, CA 91342 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (747) 210-3125
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
  3. 3
    Valencia Ambulatory Surgery Center LLC
    25775 McBean Pkwy Ste 108, Valencia, CA 91355 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 255-8252
  4. 4
    Univ. Head and Neck Associates
    200 Medical Plz 550, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 206-6688

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital
  • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
  • UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Headache
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Dysphagia
Headache
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Dysphagia

Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Cervical Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Palate or Uvula Lesion Chevron Icon
Glossectomy Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy - Laryngotomy - Laryngectomy - Pharyngolaryngectomy - Pharyngectomy Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy and Laryngotomy Chevron Icon
Lip, Excision or Resection Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Malignant Bone Cancer of the Skull, Face, and Jaw Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sphenoidotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 07, 2022
    Excellent! 5??????????I had sinus surgery and Dr Shiba found a huge mass (gratefully it was benign) in my back sinus cavity that didn’t show up on the CT scan. So, naturally the surgery went longer than expected, but he cleared everything out of my sinuses. He has the best doctor bedside manner and is very thorough whether it be via phone, emails and especially in patient doctor visits. I can’t imagine anyone else doing my surgery, or simply taking care of my ENT. I rarely leave my opinions to these healthgrades, but Dr. Shiba is so deserving of a few minutes of my time to voice my opinion of of wonderful, talented, respectful and best ENT Doctor I’ve ever had, and I’ve had a lot in my 59 years of living!
    Katie Baker — Jan 07, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Travis Shiba, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • 12 years of experience
    • English
    • 1366731481
    Education & Certifications

    • Washington University / College of Dental Medicine
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Travis Shiba, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shiba is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shiba has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shiba has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shiba has seen patients for Headache, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shiba on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Shiba. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shiba.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shiba, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shiba appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

