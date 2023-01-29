Dr. Small has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Travis Small, DO
Overview of Dr. Travis Small, DO
Dr. Travis Small, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital South.
Dr. Small's Office Locations
Warren Clinic Orthopedic Surgery and Sports Medicine6475 S Yale Ave, Tulsa, OK 74136 Directions (918) 494-4460
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- OSMA Health
- Preferred Community Choice
- Sagamore Health Network
- Tricare
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Small replaced both of my hips within a one year span. Both times I was extremely pleased with the process and especially the outcome. Dr. Small and his entire team are amazing!! My scars were minimal and healed very well. I was able to return to work and my other responsibilities in less than 4 weeks.
About Dr. Travis Small, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1881905511
Education & Certifications
- Norton Healthcare, Louisville, Ky
- Lecom Healthcare, Erie, Pa
- Peninsula Hospital Center
- Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine
- University of Oklahoma
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Small accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Small has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Small has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Small on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
58 patients have reviewed Dr. Small. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Small.
