Overview of Dr. Travis Small, DO

Dr. Travis Small, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital South.



Dr. Small works at Warren Clinic Orthopedic Surgery and Sports Medicine in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.