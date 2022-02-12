Dr. Travis Svensson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Svensson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Travis Svensson, MD
Overview of Dr. Travis Svensson, MD
Dr. Travis Svensson, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Burlingame, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from University of San Francisco and is affiliated with Mills-peninsula Medical Center.
Dr. Svensson works at
Dr. Svensson's Office Locations
1
Sutter Bay Hospitals1501 Trousdale Dr, Burlingame, CA 94010 Directions (650) 342-1966
2
Clinical Training Research Institute4104 24th St, San Francisco, CA 94114 Directions (415) 775-7766
3
Clinical Training & Research Institute25 Edwards Ct Ste 105, Burlingame, CA 94010 Directions (650) 342-1966
4
Clinical Training Research Inst825 Van Ness Ave Ste 503, San Francisco, CA 94109 Directions (415) 775-7766
Hospital Affiliations
- Mills-peninsula Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
DR SVENSSON GUST LOVE GREAT DOCTOR
About Dr. Travis Svensson, MD
- Psychiatry
- 8 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1780619783
Education & Certifications
- University of San Francisco
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Svensson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Svensson accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Svensson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Svensson works at
Dr. Svensson has seen patients for Psychiatric Evaluation, Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) and Group Psychotherapy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Svensson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Svensson speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Svensson. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Svensson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Svensson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Svensson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.