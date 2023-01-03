Dr. Travis Van Dyke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Van Dyke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Travis Van Dyke, MD
Overview of Dr. Travis Van Dyke, MD
Dr. Travis Van Dyke, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University Of South Florida (Usf)|University of South Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Van Dyke works at
Dr. Van Dyke's Office Locations
-
1
Orlando Health1414 Kuhl Ave Fl 4, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (321) 841-5327
-
2
Orlando Orthopaedic Center Sand Lake7350 Sandlake Commons Blvd Ste 3315, Orlando, FL 32819 Directions (407) 354-3700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
3
Orlando Orthopaedic Center Lake Nona9685 Lake Nona Village Pl Ste 102, Orlando, FL 32827 Directions (407) 418-0582Monday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
4
Downtown Orlando25 W Crystal Lake St Ste 200, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (407) 254-2500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
He performed a total knee replacement on my left knee in Dec 2022. Surgery was phenomenally successful, I have no more knee pain. His surgical skill is surpassed only by his manner and character. I will not hesitate to go to him again in the future.
About Dr. Travis Van Dyke, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1467413070
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University Hospital
- Tulane University Hospital|Tulane University Hospitals/Clinics
- University Of South Florida (Usf)|University of South Florida College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Van Dyke has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Van Dyke accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Van Dyke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
121 patients have reviewed Dr. Van Dyke. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Van Dyke.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Van Dyke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Van Dyke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.