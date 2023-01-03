Overview of Dr. Travis Van Dyke, MD

Dr. Travis Van Dyke, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University Of South Florida (Usf)|University of South Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Van Dyke works at Central FL Hospitalist Partners in Orlando, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.