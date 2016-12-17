Overview of Dr. Travis Venner, DPM

Dr. Travis Venner, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Duluth, MN. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Essentia Health St. Mary's Hospital-Superior, Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center and Essentia Health-Virginia.



Dr. Venner works at Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 3rd Street Building in Duluth, MN with other offices in Ashland, WI, Spooner, WI and Virginia, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Fracture and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.