Dr. Travis Venner, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Travis Venner, DPM
Dr. Travis Venner, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Duluth, MN. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Essentia Health St. Mary's Hospital-Superior, Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center and Essentia Health-Virginia.
Dr. Venner works at
Dr. Venner's Office Locations
1
Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 3rd Street Building400 E 3rd St Fl 2, Duluth, MN 55805 Directions
2
Essentia Health-Ashland Clinic1615 Maple Ln Ste 1, Ashland, WI 54806 Directions
3
Essentia Health-Spooner Clinic1180 Chandler Dr, Spooner, WI 54801 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
4
Essentia Health-Virginia Clinic1101 9th St N, Virginia, MN 55792 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Quality care!
About Dr. Travis Venner, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1851351597
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health St. Mary's Hospital-Superior
- Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center
- Essentia Health-Virginia
Dr. Venner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Venner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Venner using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Venner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Venner has seen patients for Foot Fracture and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Venner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Venner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Venner.
