Dr. Travis Waltrip, MD
Overview of Dr. Travis Waltrip, MD
Dr. Travis Waltrip, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston.
Dr. Waltrip works at
Dr. Waltrip's Office Locations
Life Intensity Counseling3333 Lee Pkwy Ste 600, Dallas, TX 75219 Directions (214) 665-9466
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I've been seeing Dr. Waltrip for more than a year and I'm so happy to have found a psychiatrist that really cares about helping me. He doesn't just nod his head and write a 'script. He asks questions, looks back over months worth of notes, checks my weight—he is very thorough. He has patiently worked with me to find the right medications. His administrative assistance can be challenging to work with at times, but just get through that because Dr. Waltrip is worth it!
About Dr. Travis Waltrip, MD
- Psychiatry
- 52 years of experience
- English
- 1235222464
Education & Certifications
- Timberlawn Mental Health System
- Methodist Dallas Medical Center
- Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston
- University Of Texas / Arlington
- Psychiatry
Dr. Waltrip has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Waltrip accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Waltrip has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Waltrip works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Waltrip. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Waltrip.
