Dr. Travis Webb, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Liverpool, NY.
Dr. Webb's Office Locations
Upstate Surgical Group PC5100 W Taft Rd Ste 2E, Liverpool, NY 13088 Directions (315) 634-3399
- 2 4208 Medical Center Dr, Fayetteville, NY 13066 Directions (315) 329-2500
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
- First Health
- Humana
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Absolutely outstanding surgeon with tremendous expertise. He saved my life. And if that’s not enough, an added bonus is that I had no pain following emergency surgery. I give him my highest recommendation.
About Dr. Travis Webb, MD
- General Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Webb has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Webb accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Webb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Webb has seen patients for Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Incisional Hernia and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Webb on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Webb. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Webb.
