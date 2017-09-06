Overview of Dr. Travis Westermeyer, MD

Dr. Travis Westermeyer, MD is a Podiatry Specialist in Escondido, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Poway and Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido.



Dr. Westermeyer works at Travis Westermeyer, DPM in Escondido, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, Bunion and Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.