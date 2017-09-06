See All Podiatrists in Escondido, CA
Dr. Travis Westermeyer, MD

Podiatry
2.9 (19)
Map Pin Small Escondido, CA
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Travis Westermeyer, MD

Dr. Travis Westermeyer, MD is a Podiatry Specialist in Escondido, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Poway and Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido.

Dr. Westermeyer works at Travis Westermeyer, DPM in Escondido, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, Bunion and Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Westermeyer's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Travis C Westermeyer DPM
    736 E Grand Ave, Escondido, CA 92025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Palomar Medical Center Poway
  • Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Bunion
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Sep 06, 2017
    Dr.Westermeyer did an amazing job fixing my heel problems from too much running over the years. The staff was friendly and also followed up to months later to see how I was doing.
    Mike in Aliso Viejo, CA — Sep 06, 2017
    About Dr. Travis Westermeyer, MD

    • Podiatry
    • 45 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1538122718
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Travis Westermeyer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Westermeyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Westermeyer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Westermeyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Westermeyer works at Travis Westermeyer, DPM in Escondido, CA. View the full address on Dr. Westermeyer’s profile.

    Dr. Westermeyer has seen patients for Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, Bunion and Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Westermeyer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Westermeyer. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Westermeyer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Westermeyer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Westermeyer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

