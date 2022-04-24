Dr. Wilson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Travis Wilson, MD
Overview of Dr. Travis Wilson, MD
Dr. Travis Wilson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with St. David's Round Rock Medical Center.
Dr. Wilson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Wilson's Office Locations
-
1
Round Rock Orthopaedics12309 N Mo Pac Expy, Austin, TX 78758 Directions (512) 491-6404
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's Round Rock Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wilson?
Carefully explained the injury to me (X-rays are difficult to read), gave me my options, and did not try to pressure me in any way.
About Dr. Travis Wilson, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1114289022
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wilson accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wilson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wilson works at
Dr. Wilson has seen patients for Limb Pain, Achilles Tendinitis, Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment and Open, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wilson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wilson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wilson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.