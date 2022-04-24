Overview of Dr. Travis Wilson, MD

Dr. Travis Wilson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with St. David's Round Rock Medical Center.



Dr. Wilson works at Ascension Medical Group in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Achilles Tendinitis, Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment and Open along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.