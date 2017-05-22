Overview of Dr. Trayton Mains, DO

Dr. Trayton Mains, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Lima, OH.



Dr. Mains works at Mercy Health - St. Rita's Rheumatology in Lima, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.