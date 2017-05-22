Dr. Trayton Mains, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mains is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Trayton Mains, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Lima, OH.
Mercy Health - St. Rita's Rheumatology825 W Market St Ste 260, Lima, OH 45805 Directions (419) 996-4003
- Mercy Health - St. Rita’s Medical Center
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
- St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital
- St. Elizabeth Ft. Thomas Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
He is simply the best. I am a type A, strong personality woman, who asks a hundred questions, he never stops listening. I can tell he truly cares for me and is doing everything he can do to get me better.
- Rheumatology
- English
Dr. Mains has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mains accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mains has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mains has seen patients for Arthritis, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mains on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Mains. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mains.
