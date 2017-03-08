Dr. Trenia Webb, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Webb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Trenia Webb, MD
Overview of Dr. Trenia Webb, MD
Dr. Trenia Webb, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Franklin, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
Dr. Webb works at
Dr. Webb's Office Locations
-
1
Center for Womens Health Pllc2009 Mallory Ln Ste 230, Franklin, TN 37067 Directions (615) 771-7580
-
2
Vanderbilt Center for Women's Health Thompson's Station1106 Elliston Way Ste 201, Thompsons Station, TN 37179 Directions (615) 343-5700
-
3
Franklin Womens Center Pllc4155 CAROTHERS PKWY, Franklin, TN 37067 Directions (615) 343-5700
-
4
Vanderbilt Center for Women's Health at One Hundred Oaks719 Thompson Ln Ste 27100, Nashville, TN 37204 Directions (615) 343-5700
Hospital Affiliations
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Webb?
I hemorrhaged giving birth. My babies vitals plummeted. Dr Webb saved my life and my babies life with her swift actions. Within minutes she did a stat C-section. When my uterus remained floppy and I went into DIC. She performed a life saving hysterectomy. I am alive and my son is happy and healthy because of her. Believe me, you want her around when you are giving birth. I cannot praise her enough.
About Dr. Trenia Webb, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1154549004
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Webb has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Webb accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Webb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Webb works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Webb. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Webb.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Webb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Webb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.