Dr. Trent Emerick, MD
Dr. Trent Emerick, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They graduated from Georgetown University / School of Dentistry and is affiliated with UPMC Presbyterian.
University of Pittsburg Pain Medicine5750 Centre Ave Ste 400, Pittsburgh, PA 15206 Directions (412) 665-8030
- 2 1350 Locust St Ste 411, Pittsburgh, PA 15219 Directions (412) 232-8276
UPMC Pain Medicine3601 5th Ave Fl 6, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Directions (412) 692-2234
- UPMC Presbyterian
Changed my life. Literally. Could not function before he helped me. He thought outside of the box to find a solution for me.
- Georgetown University / School of Dentistry
- Addiction Medicine, Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Dr. Emerick has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Emerick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Emerick. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Emerick.
