Dr. Holmberg has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Trent Holmberg, MD
Overview
Dr. Trent Holmberg, MD is a Forensic Psychiatry Specialist in Draper, UT. They specialize in Forensic Psychiatry, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Utah School of Medicine.
Dr. Holmberg works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Trent C Holmberg MD12481 S Fort St Ste 275, Draper, UT 84020 Directions (801) 890-0245Tuesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 12:00pmFriday9:00am - 12:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Holmberg?
I have been a client of Dr. Holmberg for about 17 years,His help and patience have gotten me to where I am today. He is a (Fine = old school for, amazing,awesome,terrific)Physician' He is a Fine person as well.
About Dr. Trent Holmberg, MD
- Forensic Psychiatry
- 25 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1174546337
Education & Certifications
- University of California Davis Medical Center
- University of Utah Neuropsychiatric Institute
- University of Utah Hospital
- University of Utah School of Medicine
- University of Utah
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Holmberg accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Holmberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Holmberg works at
Dr. Holmberg speaks Italian.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Holmberg. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holmberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Holmberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Holmberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.