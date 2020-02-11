Overview

Dr. Trent Martin, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Va Beach, VA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Alberta Fac Med and is affiliated with Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Sentara Princess Anne Hospital and Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.



Dr. Martin works at Capital Digestive Care in Va Beach, VA with other offices in Virginia Beach, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Hemorrhoids and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.