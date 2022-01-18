Dr. Orfanos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Trent Orfanos, MD
Overview
Dr. Trent Orfanos, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Crown Point, IN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Indiana U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Crown Point and Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.
Dr. Orfanos works at
Locations
-
1
Cardiac Care Associates PC1205 S Main St Ste 101, Crown Point, IN 46307 Directions (219) 662-0077
-
2
Aceso Visiting Phy & Geriatric Care Inc300 N Main St Ste D, Crown Point, IN 46307 Directions (219) 663-4888
Hospital Affiliations
- Franciscan Health Crown Point
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Orfanos?
He is one of the best doctors I've ever been to. He listens, he respects you, and he is educated way beyond the average med school doctor out there. This gives him insight that other doctors simply don't have.
About Dr. Trent Orfanos, MD
- Cardiology
- 46 years of experience
- English, Greek
- 1487651493
Education & Certifications
- St Vincent Hospital And Health Services
- Indiana U, School of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease, Integrative Medicine and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Orfanos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Orfanos works at
Dr. Orfanos has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia, Hypertension and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Orfanos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Orfanos speaks Greek.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Orfanos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Orfanos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Orfanos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Orfanos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.