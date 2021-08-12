See All Cardiologists in Plano, TX
Dr. Trent Pettijohn, MD

Cardiology
4.0 (22)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Trent Pettijohn, MD

Dr. Trent Pettijohn, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Plano, TX. They completed their fellowship with Scott and White

Dr. Pettijohn works at Baylor Scott & White Cardiovascular Consultants in Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Mitral Valve Disease and Aortic Valve Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Pettijohn's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Baylor Scott & White Cardiovascular Consultants
    6000 W Spring Creek Pkwy Ste 220, Plano, TX 75024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (469) 800-4400
  2. 2
    Cardiovascular Consultants of North Texas
    6300 W Parker Rd Ste 125, Plano, TX 75093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (469) 568-0400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Disease
Mitral Valve Disease
Aortic Valve Disease
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Angioplasty With Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Texas True Choice
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Trent Pettijohn, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1265468706
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Scott and White
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Scott & White
    Internship
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of California
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Interventional Cardiology
    Board Certifications
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Trent Pettijohn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pettijohn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pettijohn has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pettijohn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pettijohn works at Baylor Scott & White Cardiovascular Consultants in Plano, TX. View the full address on Dr. Pettijohn’s profile.

    Dr. Pettijohn has seen patients for Heart Disease, Mitral Valve Disease and Aortic Valve Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pettijohn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Pettijohn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pettijohn.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pettijohn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pettijohn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

