Overview

Dr. Trent Proffitt, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They completed their fellowship with University Of Maryland



Dr. Proffitt works at New Mexico Heart Institute in Albuquerque, NM with other offices in Rio Rancho, NM, Garland, TX and Rowlett, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis and Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.