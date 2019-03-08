See All Vascular Surgeons in Albuquerque, NM
Dr. Trent Proffitt, MD

Vascular Surgery
4.6 (11)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Trent Proffitt, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They completed their fellowship with University Of Maryland

Dr. Proffitt works at New Mexico Heart Institute in Albuquerque, NM with other offices in Rio Rancho, NM, Garland, TX and Rowlett, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis and Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    New Mexico Heart Institute
    502 ELM ST NE, Albuquerque, NM 87102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 841-1000
  2. 2
    Westside Office
    2240 Grande Blvd SE Ste 102, Rio Rancho, NM 87124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 841-1000
  3. 3
    Garland Vanguard Vascular & Vein
    700 Walter Reed Blvd, Garland, TX 75042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 487-1818
  4. 4
    Rowlett Vanguard Vascular & Vein
    7600 Lakeview Pkwy Ste 150, Rowlett, TX 75088 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 487-1818

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lovelace Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors.

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Embolism
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Arterial Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Buerger's Disease Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Effort Vein Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Phlebitis Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Superficial Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • Principal Life
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 08, 2019
    Dr Proffitt was great with me and my entire family he was able to answer all our questions I did end up losing both my legs due to my own health issues he did every thing to help me i have recovered very well and am still alive today to tell this I have started bowling every sat night alive and well in garland tx the Hill family thank you
    Elizabeth Hill in garland , TX — Mar 08, 2019
    About Dr. Trent Proffitt, MD

    • Vascular Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    Undergraduate School
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Trent Proffitt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Proffitt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Proffitt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Proffitt has seen patients for Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis and Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Proffitt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Proffitt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Proffitt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Proffitt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Proffitt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

