Overview of Dr. Trent Sterenchock, MD

Dr. Trent Sterenchock, MD is an Urology Specialist in Warner Robins, GA. They specialize in Urology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from WALTER REED ARMY MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Houston Medical Center, Perry Hospital and Taylor Regional Hospital.



Dr. Sterenchock works at Houston Urology Associates in Warner Robins, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.