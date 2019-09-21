Overview of Dr. Trent Tredway, MD

Dr. Trent Tredway, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Poulsbo, WA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital.



Dr. Tredway works at Tredway Spine Institute in Poulsbo, WA with other offices in Seattle, WA and Puyallup, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty and Laminotomy) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.