Dr. Trent Tredway, MD

Neurosurgery
4.0 (32)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Trent Tredway, MD

Dr. Trent Tredway, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Poulsbo, WA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital.

Dr. Tredway works at Tredway Spine Institute in Poulsbo, WA with other offices in Seattle, WA and Puyallup, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty and Laminotomy) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Tredway's Office Locations

    Tredway Spine Institute - Poulsbo Office
    20700 Bond Rd NE Ste 104, Poulsbo, WA 98370 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Rahul Khurana, MD, PC
    901 Boren Ave Ste 1910, Seattle, WA 98104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Brain and Spine Center
    1519 3rd St SE Ste 101, Puyallup, WA 98372 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy)
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy)
Scoliosis
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Degenerative Disc Disease
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair
Herniated Disc
Herniated Disc Surgery
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Myelopathy
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Neuroplasty
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Pathological Spine Fracture
Spinal Fusion
Spinal Stenosis
Spine Deformities
Spine Fracture Treatment
Spondylolisthesis
Aneurysm
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis
Astrocytoma
Back Pain
Brain Surgery
Carpal Tunnel Release
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cauda Equina Syndrome
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak)
Disc Arthroplasty
Disc Replacement
Lumbar Spine Fracture
Medulloblastoma
Neck Pain
Nerve Block, Somatic
Nerve Sheath Tumors
Neurostimulator Implantation
Osteosarcoma
Polyneuropathy
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Schwannoma
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Secondary Malignancies
Skull Base Surgery
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair
Spinal Cord Injury
Spinal Cord Tumor
Spinal Reconstructive Surgery for Deformities
Stroke
Thoracic Spine Fracture
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy
Total Disc Replacement
Trigger Point Injection
Upper Back Pain
Vertebral Column Tumors
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Regence Blue Shield of Washington
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Washington State Department of Labor & Industries
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Sep 21, 2019
    I was recommended to Dr. Tredway by my pain specialist (Ben Kuharich, DO). Having gone through three epidurals with no success, my hopes weren't very high. However, he diagnosed a pinched nerve, which made it impossible to walk using my left leg. As soon as I walked out of the surgery (bldg), the pain was gone! Instantly. Many thanks to Dr. Tredway and his dedicated nursing staff. Wonderful!
    Julie Thompson — Sep 21, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Trent Tredway, MD
    About Dr. Trent Tredway, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • 26 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1013074558
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
    • Rush University Medical Center
    Residency
    • Rush University Medical Center
    • Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ
    • Neurosurgery
    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Francis Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Trent Tredway, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tredway is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tredway has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tredway has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tredway has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty and Laminotomy), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tredway on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Tredway. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tredway.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tredway, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tredway appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

