Overview of Dr. Trent Twitero, MD

Dr. Trent Twitero, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Seguin, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center, Cuero Regional Hospital, Gonzales Healthcare Systems - Memorial Hospital, Guadalupe Regional Medical Center, Otto Kaiser Memorial Hospital, Resolute Health Hospital and Yoakum Community Hospital.



Dr. Twitero works at Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Institute in Seguin, TX with other offices in New Braunfels, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.