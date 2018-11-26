Overview of Dr. Trent Vande Garde, MD

Dr. Trent Vande Garde, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Topeka, KS. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with University Of Kansas Health System Saint Francis.



Dr. Vande Garde works at Heartland Eye Care in Topeka, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Cataract Removal Surgery and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.