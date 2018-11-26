Dr. Trent Vande Garde, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vande Garde is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Trent Vande Garde, MD
Overview of Dr. Trent Vande Garde, MD
Dr. Trent Vande Garde, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Topeka, KS. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with University Of Kansas Health System Saint Francis.
Dr. Vande Garde works at
Dr. Vande Garde's Office Locations
Heartland Eye Care619 SW Corporate Vw, Topeka, KS 66615 Directions (785) 235-3322Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- University Of Kansas Health System Saint Francis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
In addition to a very large collection of educational certificates, awards and accomplishments, Dr. Vande Garde has that human touch that exudes trust and confidence.
About Dr. Trent Vande Garde, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Hunkele Eye Center
- U Al/Eye Found
- Banner Good Samaritan Medical Center
- University of Kansas / School of Medicine
- University of Kansas / Main Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vande Garde has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vande Garde accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vande Garde has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vande Garde has seen patients for Cataract Removal Surgery and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vande Garde on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Vande Garde. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vande Garde.
