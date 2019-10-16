Dr. Trent Yoder, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yoder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Trent Yoder, DMD
Overview
Dr. Trent Yoder, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Aiken, SC.
Dr. Yoder works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Eubanks Kevin DMD174 Crepe Myrtle Dr, Aiken, SC 29803 Directions (803) 474-8468
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Yoder?
Dr. Yoder and the entire staff are absolutely amazing. I have severe anxiety and the entire office has made me feel comfortable, from the time of check-in to the time of check-out. They have a great way of getting you an appointment very quickly and there is a less than 10 minute wait time in the waiting room. I would not go anywhere else.
About Dr. Trent Yoder, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- 1689197691
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yoder has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yoder accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yoder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yoder works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Yoder. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yoder.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yoder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yoder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.