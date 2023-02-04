Dr. Trenton Carlyle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carlyle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Trenton Carlyle, MD
Dr. Trenton Carlyle, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Baylor University and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Dr. Carlyle's Office Locations
Southeast Texas Orthopedic Surgery Group915 Gessner Rd Ste 470, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (713) 722-7454
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Carlyle did bilateral total hip replacement a little over a year ago. I feel great. It's as if I haven't had any hip replacement. My gait is strong and steady. My incisions as so small you can't hardly see them. Thank you Dr. Carlyle for giving me my life back.
About Dr. Trenton Carlyle, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1093711038
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Med
- Baylor University
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carlyle has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carlyle accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carlyle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carlyle has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carlyle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
60 patients have reviewed Dr. Carlyle. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carlyle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carlyle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carlyle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.