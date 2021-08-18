Dr. Trenton Custis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Custis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Trenton Custis, MD
Overview
Dr. Trenton Custis, MD is a Dermatologist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center.
Dr. Custis works at
Locations
-
1
Dallas Associated Dermatologists - Baylor3900 Junius St Ste 710, Dallas, TX 75246 Directions (214) 987-3376
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Guardian
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Custis?
Great experience...Would recommend Dr Custis
About Dr. Trenton Custis, MD
- Dermatology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1356575344
Education & Certifications
- Laser Skin Surgery Center Of Northern California
- UCLA Division Of Dermatology
- Sanford School Of Medicine
- D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA
- University of South Dakota
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Custis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Custis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Custis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Custis works at
Dr. Custis has seen patients for Skin Cancer, Squamous Cell Carcinoma and Carcinoma in Situ of Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Custis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Custis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Custis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Custis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Custis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.