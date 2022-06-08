Overview of Dr. Trenton Overall, DO

Dr. Trenton Overall, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Saint George, UT. They specialize in Neurology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cedar City Hospital and St. George Regional Hospital River Road.



Dr. Overall works at Southwest Neurology Associates in Saint George, UT. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Restless Leg Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.