Dr. Trent Wilson, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.8 (16)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Trent Wilson, MD

Dr. Trent Wilson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Opelika, AL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Eamc Lanier, East Alabama Medical Center and Russell Medical Center.

Dr. Wilson works at The Orthopaedic Clinic in Opelika, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Limb Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Wilson's Office Locations

    The Orthopaedic Clinic
    The Orthopaedic Clinic
121 N 20th St Ste 18, Opelika, AL 36801
(334) 749-8303

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Eamc Lanier
  • East Alabama Medical Center
  • Russell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    How was your appointment with Dr. Wilson?

    Apr 16, 2019
    I am absolutely pleased with the results of surgery on my rotator cuff and bicep. Dr. Wilson is very professional and caring. He explained what the surgery involved and afterward discussed the results of the surgery, even showing photographs. Hopefully I will not need this again but will use him when the need arises
    About Dr. Trent Wilson, MD

    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Trent Wilson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wilson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wilson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wilson works at The Orthopaedic Clinic in Opelika, AL. View the full address on Dr. Wilson’s profile.

    Dr. Wilson has seen patients for Joint Pain, Limb Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wilson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wilson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wilson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

