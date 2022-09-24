Overview of Dr. Tresa McGranahan, MD

Dr. Tresa McGranahan, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.



Dr. McGranahan works at Pituitary Program at UW Medicinal Center - Montlake in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Seizure Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.