Dr. Tresa Wize, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wize is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tresa Wize, DPM
Overview of Dr. Tresa Wize, DPM
Dr. Tresa Wize, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Monaca, PA.
Dr. Wize works at
Dr. Wize's Office Locations
-
1
Beaver Valley Ambulatory Surgery Center LLC79 Wagner Rd Ste 101, Monaca, PA 15061 Directions (724) 775-4242
-
2
Curahealth Heritage Valley1000 Dutch Ridge Rd, Beaver, PA 15009 Directions (724) 770-7998
Hospital Affiliations
- Heritage Valley Beaver
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wize?
My daughter went through over 6 months of pain with her previous orthopedic at children's, they kept saying sprain not even offering an MRI. The minute Dr wize walked in the room she knew it was more then a sprain in her ankle. Set a treatment plan ordered MRI. And withing 2 weeks my daughter was getting surgery for multiple tears.1 a complete tear. I will never go to anyone else for my family's feet and ankle care.
About Dr. Tresa Wize, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1780948570
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wize has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wize accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wize has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wize works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Wize. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wize.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wize, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wize appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.