Dr. Tresa Zacharias, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zacharias is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tresa Zacharias, MD
Overview of Dr. Tresa Zacharias, MD
Dr. Tresa Zacharias, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.
Dr. Zacharias works at
Dr. Zacharias' Office Locations
-
1
Rumc-university Neurologists1725 W Harrison St Ste 1118, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 942-4500
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zacharias?
Very happy with the visit.
About Dr. Tresa Zacharias, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 8 years of experience
- English
- 1366838708
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
- Neurology and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zacharias accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zacharias has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zacharias works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Zacharias. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zacharias.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zacharias, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zacharias appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.