Overview

Dr. Trevia Hayden, MD is a Forensic Psychiatry Specialist in Frederick, MD. They specialize in Forensic Psychiatry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Hayden works at Vitality Health Associates in Frederick, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.