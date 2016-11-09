See All Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Doctors in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Trevin Thurman, MD

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
4.0 (4)
Call for new patient details
21 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Trevin Thurman, MD

Dr. Trevin Thurman, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Univ Of Ut Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Ivinson Memorial Hospital and Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County.

Dr. Thurman works at Vitality Spine & Sports Medicine in Los Angeles, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Thurman's Office Locations

    Vitality Spine & Sports Medicine
    11500 W Olympic Blvd Ste 640, Los Angeles, CA 90064 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 477-7774

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ivinson Memorial Hospital
  • Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County

Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Chronic Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Chronic Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine

Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 09, 2016
    Very personable, explains the condition, describes possible solutions/procedures, etc. Dr Thurman answered multiple questions, understood my anxiety, and made me very comfortable in the choices to alleviate my pain issues in a minimally invasive way. Very happy with both the doctor and staff.
    Cathy in Wildomar, CA — Nov 09, 2016
    About Dr. Trevin Thurman, MD

    Specialties
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1619902616
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Pain Medicine
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Harvard Medical School
    Residency
    Internship
    • Wilson Hospital United Health Services
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Ut Sch Of Med
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thurman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Thurman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Thurman works at Vitality Spine & Sports Medicine in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Thurman’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Thurman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thurman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thurman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thurman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

