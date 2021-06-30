See All Podiatric Surgeons in Marietta, GA
Dr. Trevor Beach, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
4.6 (10)
Map Pin Small Marietta, GA
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Trevor Beach, DPM

Dr. Trevor Beach, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Marietta, GA. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science / Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Northside Hospital and Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.

Dr. Beach works at PREMIER PODIATRY - EAST COBB in Marietta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Beach's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Premier Podiatry - East Cobb
    1200 Johnson Ferry Rd Ste 150, Marietta, GA 30068 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 971-9820
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:00pm

  • Northside Hospital
  • Wellstar Kennestone Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Foot Sprain
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Oscar Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    4.6
    Jun 30, 2021
    My experience today with Dr. Beach was absolutely incredible. Dr. Beach is very thorough in explaining my condition and situation. Providing me with a plan of action and explaining most likely results. I am very glad I came to see him today. Plus my callous is already much better!
    Sol Aaron Eisler — Jun 30, 2021
    About Dr. Trevor Beach, DPM

    • Podiatric Surgery
    • English
    • 1790072247
    Education & Certifications

    • Weiss Memorial Hospital
    • Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science / Chicago Medical School
    • University of Mount Union
    • Foot Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Trevor Beach, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beach is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Beach has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Beach has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Beach works at PREMIER PODIATRY - EAST COBB in Marietta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Beach’s profile.

    Dr. Beach has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Beach on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Beach. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beach.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beach, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beach appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

