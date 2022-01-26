See All Podiatric Surgeons in Duluth, GA
Dr. Trevor Black, DPM

Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
4.3 (11)
Map Pin Small Duluth, GA
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Trevor Black, DPM

Dr. Trevor Black, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Duluth, GA. They graduated from Western University Of Health Sciences.

Dr. Black works at Kaiser Permanente Gwinnett Clinic Pharmacy in Duluth, GA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Black's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Kaiser Permanente Gwinnett Clinic Pharmacy
    3650 Steve Reynolds Blvd, Duluth, GA 30096 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 931-6275

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Ankle Sprains and Strains

Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.3
Average provider rating
Based on 11 ratings
Patient Ratings (11)
5 Star
(9)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Trevor Black, DPM

Specialties
  • Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1861835308
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Western University Of Health Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Trevor Black, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Black is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Black has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Black has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Black works at Kaiser Permanente Gwinnett Clinic Pharmacy in Duluth, GA. View the full address on Dr. Black’s profile.

11 patients have reviewed Dr. Black. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Black.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Black, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Black appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

