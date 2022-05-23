See All Pediatricians in Morristown, NJ
Dr. Trevor Desouza, MD

Pediatrics
3.3 (36)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Trevor Desouza, MD

Dr. Trevor Desouza, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NAIROBI / COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCE and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center, Overlook Medical Center and Saint Clare's Denville Hospital.

Dr. Desouza works at Advocare Pedtrc Neurology Asscs in Morristown, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Desouza's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Advocare Pediatric Neurology Associates
    25 Lindsley Dr Ste 205, Morristown, NJ 07960 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 993-8777

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Morristown Medical Center
  • Overlook Medical Center
  • Saint Clare's Denville Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Migraine
Tic Disorders
Tourette's Syndrome
Migraine
Tic Disorders
Tourette's Syndrome

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Acrocephalosyndactyly Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniosynostosis, Autosomal Dominant Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Febrile Convulsion Chevron Icon
Fever-Induced Seizure Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Leukodystrophy Chevron Icon
Lipidoses (incl. Gaucher Disease) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Principal Life
    • QualCare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (11)
    About Dr. Trevor Desouza, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 46 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1972699205
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Montefior Med Ctr Albert Einstein Coll Med|Montefiore / Albert Einstein Coll of Med
    Residency
    • Bronx Lebanon Hosp Ctr-Albert Einstein Coll Med
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF NAIROBI / COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCE
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology and Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Trevor Desouza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Desouza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Desouza has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Desouza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Desouza works at Advocare Pedtrc Neurology Asscs in Morristown, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Desouza’s profile.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Desouza. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Desouza.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Desouza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Desouza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

