Overview of Dr. Trevor Desouza, MD

Dr. Trevor Desouza, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NAIROBI / COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCE and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center, Overlook Medical Center and Saint Clare's Denville Hospital.



Dr. Desouza works at Advocare Pedtrc Neurology Asscs in Morristown, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.