Dr. Feinstein has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Trevor Feinstein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Trevor Feinstein, MD
Dr. Trevor Feinstein, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Fayetteville, GA. They specialize in Hematology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Piedmont Fayette Hospital and Piedmont Newnan Hospital.
Dr. Feinstein works at
Dr. Feinstein's Office Locations
-
1
Piedmont Cancer Institute PC1267 Highway 54 W Ste 4200, Fayetteville, GA 30214 Directions (404) 350-9853
-
2
Peachtree Hematology Oncology Consultants1800 Howell Mill Rd NW Ste 800, Atlanta, GA 30318 Directions (678) 829-1060
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Fayette Hospital
- Piedmont Newnan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Feinstein?
Dr. Feinstein is extremely through with my care and concern to find the root cause of my conditions.
About Dr. Trevor Feinstein, MD
- Hematology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1457545709
Education & Certifications
- UPMC - Presbyterian
- UPMC - Presbyterian
- UPMC - Presbyterian
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
- Miami University - B.S./B.A. Zoology
- Hematology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Feinstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Feinstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Feinstein works at
Dr. Feinstein has seen patients for Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Feinstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Feinstein. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feinstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Feinstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Feinstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.