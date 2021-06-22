Dr. Trevor Jorgensen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jorgensen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Trevor Jorgensen, MD
Overview of Dr. Trevor Jorgensen, MD
Dr. Trevor Jorgensen, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from UNIV OF WA SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.
Dr. Jorgensen works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Jorgensen's Office Locations
-
1
Oregon Pain Center11750 SW Barnes Rd Ste 270, Portland, OR 97225 Directions (503) 828-9569
-
2
Northwest Pain Institute2005 Cedar St, Forest Grove, OR 97116 Directions (503) 882-8297
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence St. Vincent Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Asuris Northwest Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EBMS
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- Moda Health
- ODS Health Plan
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Samaritan Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Washington State Department of Labor & Industries
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jorgensen?
I first starting seeing Dr. Jorgenson at the Oregon Pain Clinic where he was kind and patient, AND he found a way to stop my chronic back pain! When I needed to have another 'treatment', Covid hit. When I could go back to the clinic, he had moved on to open his own clinic. I tried to go back to the Oregon Pain clinic, but the Dr. there didn't do the trick and, in fact, I feel made things worse. I am SO happy to have found Dr. Jorgenson and made an appt. to go back to him!!
About Dr. Trevor Jorgensen, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1639303597
Education & Certifications
- UNIV OF WA SCH OF MED
- Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jorgensen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jorgensen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jorgensen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jorgensen works at
Dr. Jorgensen has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Coccygeal Pain and Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jorgensen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
61 patients have reviewed Dr. Jorgensen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jorgensen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jorgensen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jorgensen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.