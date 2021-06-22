Overview of Dr. Trevor Jorgensen, MD

Dr. Trevor Jorgensen, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from UNIV OF WA SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.



Dr. Jorgensen works at Oregon Pain Center in Portland, OR with other offices in Forest Grove, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Coccygeal Pain and Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.