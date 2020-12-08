See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Dallas, TX
Dr. Trevor Kraus, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Trevor Kraus, MD

Pain Medicine
3.9 (32)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Trevor Kraus, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Hunt Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Kraus works at Head & Neck Surgery of North Texas Pllc in Dallas, TX with other offices in Rockwall, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Pain Medicine Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Luis Nieves, MD
Dr. Luis Nieves, MD
2.7 (35)
View Profile
Dr. Prasad Lakshminarasimhiah, MD
Dr. Prasad Lakshminarasimhiah, MD
4.6 (77)
View Profile
Dr. John Broadnax, MD
Dr. John Broadnax, MD
4.8 (203)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Head & Neck Surgery of North Texas Pllc
    1411 N Beckley Ave, Dallas, TX 75203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 948-7700
  2. 2
    Rockwall Surgery Center
    825 W Yellowjacket Ln, Rockwall, TX 75087 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 772-6166

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hunt Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Electrical Stimulation Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Failed Back Surgery Syndrome Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Musculoskeletal Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Occupational Injuries Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Post-Operative Care Chevron Icon
Radiofrequency Ablation Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sacroiliac Joint Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Kraus?

    Dec 08, 2020
    After being a patient of Dr. Kraus for almost a year, my respect and admiration for him has only increased. I feel that he genuinely cares when he asks about my health concerns. I appreciate the fact that he respects me enough to allow me to participate in the choices of treatment for my healthcare, especially where the option of surgery is concerned. His compassion and understanding in that specific area is extraordinary! Also, when Kelly, the Nurse Practitioner or Alexa calls to schedule my appointments they are always so cordial, accommodating. Kelly definitely deserves to be commended for her patience. Dr. Kraus and his entire staff are truly EXCEPTIONAL!!! Thank you and God bless you ALL!!!
    A THOUROUGHLY Grateful Patient — Dec 08, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Trevor Kraus, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Trevor Kraus, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Kraus to family and friends

    Dr. Kraus' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Kraus

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Trevor Kraus, MD.

    About Dr. Trevor Kraus, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1144263187
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Trevor Kraus, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kraus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kraus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kraus has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kraus on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Kraus. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kraus.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kraus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kraus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Trevor Kraus, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.