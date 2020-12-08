Dr. Trevor Kraus, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kraus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Trevor Kraus, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Hunt Regional Medical Center.
Head & Neck Surgery of North Texas Pllc1411 N Beckley Ave, Dallas, TX 75203 Directions (214) 948-7700
Rockwall Surgery Center825 W Yellowjacket Ln, Rockwall, TX 75087 Directions (972) 772-6166
- Hunt Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
After being a patient of Dr. Kraus for almost a year, my respect and admiration for him has only increased. I feel that he genuinely cares when he asks about my health concerns. I appreciate the fact that he respects me enough to allow me to participate in the choices of treatment for my healthcare, especially where the option of surgery is concerned. His compassion and understanding in that specific area is extraordinary! Also, when Kelly, the Nurse Practitioner or Alexa calls to schedule my appointments they are always so cordial, accommodating. Kelly definitely deserves to be commended for her patience. Dr. Kraus and his entire staff are truly EXCEPTIONAL!!! Thank you and God bless you ALL!!!
- University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Dr. Kraus accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kraus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kraus has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kraus on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Kraus. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kraus.
