Dr. Layne has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Trevor Layne, MD
Overview of Dr. Trevor Layne, MD
Dr. Trevor Layne, MD is a Hematology Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They specialize in Hematology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Saint George's University / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Newark Beth Israel Medical Center.
Dr. Layne's Office Locations
West Orange Office354 Main St, West Orange, NJ 07052 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Brilliant doctor with a great sense of humor! Always on time and certainly a doctor with with great compassion.
About Dr. Trevor Layne, MD
- Hematology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1124089719
Education & Certifications
- Saint George's University / School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Layne accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Layne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Layne. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Layne.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Layne, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Layne appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.