Overview of Dr. Trevor Murray, MD

Dr. Trevor Murray, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University and is affiliated with Akron General Medical Center, Cleveland Clinic and Lutheran Hospital.



Dr. Murray works at Center for Spine Health in Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.