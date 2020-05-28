Dr. Trevor Payne, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Payne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Trevor Payne, DPM
Overview of Dr. Trevor Payne, DPM
Dr. Trevor Payne, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Augusta, GA.
Dr. Payne works at
Dr. Payne's Office Locations
Augusta Foot & Ankle PC1416 Wainbrook Dr, Augusta, GA 30909 Directions (706) 312-3668Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital
- Piedmont Augusta
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Payne is a wonderful doctor. Friendly and easy to talk to. He explains everything very clearly and answer all questions. I very highly recommend Dr. Payne and I would definitely go to him again!!
About Dr. Trevor Payne, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Payne has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Payne accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Payne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Payne works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Payne. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Payne.
