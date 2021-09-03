Dr. Trevor Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Trevor Smith, MD
Overview of Dr. Trevor Smith, MD
Dr. Trevor Smith, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Logan, UT. They specialize in Nephrology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER|Saint Louis University Health Sciences Center and is affiliated with Lakeview Hospital and Ogden Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Smith's Office Locations
Utah Kidney Clinic - Logan480 N 100 E Ste 110, Logan, UT 84321 Directions (435) 220-7358
University of Utah Health - Northern Utah Kidney Specialists4403 Harrison Blvd Ste 2635, Ogden, UT 84403 Directions (435) 254-5989
Utah Kidney Clinic - Brigham City990 Medical Dr Ste G4, Brigham City, UT 84302 Directions (435) 220-7357Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Lakeview Hospital
- Ogden Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Smith was patient and thorough, listening and answering questions about my test results. I really liked him, and would go back.
About Dr. Trevor Smith, MD
- Nephrology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1700143930
Education & Certifications
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER|Saint Louis University Health Sciences Center
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smith has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith has seen patients for Iron Metabolism Disorders, Parathyroid (Gland) Disease and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
