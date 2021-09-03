Overview of Dr. Trevor Smith, MD

Dr. Trevor Smith, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Logan, UT. They specialize in Nephrology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER|Saint Louis University Health Sciences Center and is affiliated with Lakeview Hospital and Ogden Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Smith works at Utah Kidney Clinic - Logan in Logan, UT with other offices in Ogden, UT and Brigham City, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Iron Metabolism Disorders, Parathyroid (Gland) Disease and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.