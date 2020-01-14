Overview of Dr. Trevor Soergel, MD

Dr. Trevor Soergel, MD is an Urology Specialist in Jeffersonville, IN.



Dr. Soergel works at First Urology Psc in Jeffersonville, IN with other offices in Louisville, KY, Shepherdsville, KY and New Albany, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Kidney Stones and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.