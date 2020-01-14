Dr. Trevor Soergel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Soergel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Trevor Soergel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Trevor Soergel, MD
Dr. Trevor Soergel, MD is an Urology Specialist in Jeffersonville, IN.
Dr. Soergel works at
Dr. Soergel's Office Locations
-
1
First Urology Psc101 HOSPITAL BLVD, Jeffersonville, IN 47130 Directions (502) 634-1418
- 2 3920 S DuPont Sq Ste C, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions (812) 282-3899
-
3
First Urology Psc115 Huston Dr, Shepherdsville, KY 40165 Directions (812) 282-3899
-
4
Physicians' Medical Center4023 Reas Ln, New Albany, IN 47150 Directions (812) 206-7660
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Floyd
- Baptist Health Louisville
- Clark Memorial Health
- Norton Hospital
- Physicians' Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Soergel?
Went in for a kidney issue discovered on CT during hospital stay. He presented me with all options, the outcomes of those options and let me decide without pushing me in a certain direction. Made my choice easier knowing everything as he laid it all out.
About Dr. Trevor Soergel, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1649267725
Education & Certifications
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Soergel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Soergel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Soergel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Soergel works at
Dr. Soergel has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Kidney Stones and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Soergel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Soergel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Soergel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Soergel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Soergel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.