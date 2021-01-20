Dr. Trevor Whiting, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Whiting is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Trevor Whiting, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Trevor Whiting, DPM
Dr. Trevor Whiting, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Fort Collins, CO. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from Arizona Podiatric Medicine Program (AZPOD) At Midwestern University and is affiliated with McKee Medical Center and Poudre Valley Hospital.
Dr. Whiting works at
Dr. Whiting's Office Locations
-
1
A Step Ahead Foot & Ankle Center2001 S Shields St Ste F, Fort Collins, CO 80526 Directions (970) 493-4660
-
2
Alpha Family Medicine Inc1202 Cleveland Ave, Cheyenne, WY 82001 Directions (307) 632-1657
-
3
Loveland Office3880 Grant Ave Ste 140, Loveland, CO 80538 Directions (970) 820-3999Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- McKee Medical Center
- Poudre Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- MultiPlan
- ODS Health Plan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Whiting?
He is a very knowledgeable doctor and surgeon.
About Dr. Trevor Whiting, DPM
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1114156726
Education & Certifications
- Henry Ford Hlth System
- Henry Ford Hlth System
- Arizona Podiatric Medicine Program (AZPOD) At Midwestern University
- Foot Surgery, Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine and Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Whiting has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Whiting accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Whiting has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Whiting works at
Dr. Whiting has seen patients for Achilles Tendinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Whiting on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Whiting speaks Portuguese and Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Whiting. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Whiting.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Whiting, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Whiting appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.