Dr. Trey Lott, MD is accepting new patients
Dr. Trey Lott, MD
Overview
Dr. Trey Lott, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham.
Dr. Lott works at
Locations
Birmingham Orthopedics & Sports Specialists4600 Highway 280 Ste 210, Birmingham, AL 35242 Directions (205) 822-3333
Lott Pain Relief and Sport Med2010 Patton Chapel Rd Ste 201, Vestavia Hills, AL 35216 Directions (205) 822-3333
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr. Lott a while back for neck pain. He is the only chiropractor I trust with my neck. After several treatments I experience relief from pain.
About Dr. Trey Lott, MD
- Family Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1578616157
Education & Certifications
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lott has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lott accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lott works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Lott. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lott.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lott, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lott appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.