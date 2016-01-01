Dr. Pegram accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Trey Pegram, MD
Overview of Dr. Trey Pegram, MD
Dr. Trey Pegram, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Clarksville, TN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY.

Dr. Pegram's Office Locations
Memorial Drive Family Practice306 Landrum Pl, Clarksville, TN 37043 Directions (931) 221-9544
Southeast Eye Specialists Pllc7268 Jarnigan Rd Ste 200, Chattanooga, TN 37421 Directions (423) 508-7337Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Trey Pegram, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 12 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Pegram has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

Dr. Pegram has seen patients for Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), Visual Field Defects and Eyelid Surgery, and more.

