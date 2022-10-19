Overview

Dr. Tri Nguyen, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University of Louisiana and is affiliated with Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Nguyen works at D in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Hyperlipidemia and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.