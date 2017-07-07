Overview of Dr. Tri Nguyen, MD

Dr. Tri Nguyen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fountain Valley, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES.



Dr. Nguyen works at Fountain Valley in Fountain Valley, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Keratitis, Eye Infections and Corneal Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.