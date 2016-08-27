Dr. Nguyen accepts Aetna and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tri Nguyen, MD
Overview
Dr. Tri Nguyen, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STANFORD UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Sharp Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Nguyen works at
Locations
Munoz Medical Group Inc7345 Linda Vista Rd Ste A, San Diego, CA 92111 Directions (858) 277-5463
Hospital Affiliations
- Sharp Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
He always spends a sufficient amount of time with me. I never feel hurried up. He wants to know how I am. He's perform 3 stent procedures for me and they went fine.
About Dr. Tri Nguyen, MD
- Cardiology
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- STANFORD UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Dr. Nguyen has seen patients for Mitral Valve Disease, Congenital Heart Defects and Tricuspid Valve Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nguyen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Nguyen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nguyen.
